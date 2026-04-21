End of an era at Apple: Tim Cook steps down as CEO after raising the company's valuation to record levels

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 20 de abril, 2026

In a strategic move aimed at consolidating its technology and financial leadership, Apple announced a command transition at the top of the company on Monday.

Tim Cook, who has led the giant since 2011, will step down as CEO to become the new executive chairman of the board. His successor will be John Ternus, currently senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, who will assume executive leadership starting Sept. 1, 2026.

The transition, unanimously approved by the board of directors, is the result of a long-term succession planning process. Cook, who will remain at the helm through the summer to facilitate the handoff, will focus on his new role in dealing with lawmakers and political stakeholders globally, an area critical to advocating for the company's interests in the current regulatory climate.

"It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be CEO of Apple and to be entrusted with the leadership of such an extraordinary company," Cook said in the official statement.

Regarding his successor, he highlighted Ternus' technical profile and track record: "John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator and the heart to lead with integrity and honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are now too numerous to count, and he is undoubtedly the right person to lead Apple into the future."

A transition based on engineering and merit

John Ternus, who joined Apple's product design team in 2001, represents a commitment to technical excellence and internal meritocracy. During his career, he has been instrumental in the development of iconic products such as the iPad, AirPods and the successful transition to Apple Silicon processors, which enabled the company to gain technological sovereignty over foreign competitors.

Ternus expressed his commitment to the company's original vision, distancing himself from ideological distractions and focusing on the mission of creating superior products:

"I am honored to take on this role and promise to lead with the values and vision that have defined this special place for half a century," the future CEO stated. He further added, "Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been fortunate to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor."

Arthur Levinson, who has chaired the board on a non-executive basis for the past 15 years, will become the lead independent director. Levinson called Cook's leadership unprecedented" and stressed that Ternus possesses the "deep technical knowledge" needed for the firm's future.

The financial legacy of the Cook era: From $350 billion to $4 trillion

Under Tim Cook's stewardship, Apple experienced financial growth unparalleled in U.S. market history. The company's market capitalization grew from approximately $350 billion in 2011 to reach $4 trillion, representing an increase of more than 1,000%.

This growth was driven not only by hardware diversification, including the Apple Watch and health services, but also by an aggressive strategy in the services sector, which today turns over more than $100 billion annually, and by expansion into emerging markets.

Cook's departure from the top operating post occurs at a time when the company has strengthened its supply chain and launched products such as the iPhone 17 Pro and MacBook Neo, consolidating its market dominance.

Starting in September, Cook's focus as CEO will be vital in navigating geopolitical tensions and ensuring that U.S. innovation continues to lead the technology sector without the shackles of increasing international bureaucratic pressures.