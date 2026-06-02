Scientists' mystery grows: the remains of Melissa Casias, who disappeared a year ago, are found
According to the New Mexico State Police, a hiker found the remains in the McGaffey Ridge area along with a firearm. Subsequently, the Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the identity of Melissa Casias and noted that additional analysis is still underway. Authorities indicated that, at this time, the cause and manner of death has not been determined.
New Mexico authorities confirmed the identification of the remains of Melissa Casias, an employee of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), who had been reported missing since June 2025. The remains were located in an area of the Carson National Forest and investigations are continuing to determine the circumstances of her death.
The case was initially reported by Fox News, which reported on the discovery and the interest it has generated within federal investigations related to other cases of missing or deceased persons who worked in sensitive scientific and technological fields.
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According to the New Mexico State Police, a hiker found the remains in the McGaffey Ridge area along with a firearm. Subsequently, the Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Casias' identity and noted that additional analysis is still underway. Authorities indicated that, at this time, neither the cause nor manner of death has been determined.
Casias had been reported missing after failing to report to work or return home. According to the police investigation, relatives found several personal belongings in her home, including cell phones and identification, a situation which prompted the activation of a formal search.
Public reports of similar disappearances and deaths
Casias' name has also appeared in reviews prompted by the U.S. House Oversight Committee, which requested information from the FBI on public reports related to disappearances and deaths of people linked to scientific, technological and defense programs. However, federal authorities have not confirmed connections between these cases and have noted that some of the information reviewed remains unverified.