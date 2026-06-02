Scientists' mystery grows: the remains of Melissa Casias, who disappeared a year ago, are found

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de junio, 2026

New Mexico authorities confirmed the identification of the remains of Melissa Casias, an employee of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), who had been reported missing since June 2025. The remains were located in an area of the Carson National Forest and investigations are continuing to determine the circumstances of her death.

The case was initially reported by Fox News, which reported on the discovery and the interest it has generated within federal investigations related to other cases of missing or deceased persons who worked in sensitive scientific and technological fields.

According to the New Mexico State Police, a hiker found the remains in the McGaffey Ridge area along with a firearm. Subsequently, the Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Casias' identity and noted that additional analysis is still underway. Authorities indicated that, at this time, neither the cause nor manner of death has been determined.

Casias had been reported missing after failing to report to work or return home. According to the police investigation, relatives found several personal belongings in her home, including cell phones and identification, a situation which prompted the activation of a formal search.