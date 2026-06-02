Farewell to Rick Adelman, the quiet architect who helped transform modern basketball

Published by Diane Hernández 2 de junio, 2026

Basketball lost one of its brightest minds Monday. Legendary coach Rick Adelman died at age 79, the National Basketball Coaches Association officially announced. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

The news was initially reported by the NBCA and later picked up by numerous international media outlets.

An immense legacy

Adelman leaves behind an immense legacy: 1,042 wins as a head coach in the NBA, 10th most in league history, plus a reputation built on innovation, tactical intelligence and the respect of players, colleagues and fans.

His career on the bench spanned 23 seasons at the helm of five franchises: the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Prior to that, he had played seven seasons as a point guard in the NBA after being selected by the then San Diego Rockets in the 1968 Draft.

However, the statistics barely tell part of the story.

Adelman was one of thegreat forerunners of the offensive basketball that dominates the NBA today. His Portland teams reached the Finals in 1990 and 1992 led by Clyde Drexler, while the Kings of the early 2000s became a world reference for their ball circulation, creativity and collective play. For many fans and analysts, those offenses in Sacramento were ahead of their time and a direct influence on the tactical evolution of the league.

In 2021, his career was recognized with his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, capping a career that also included 16 playoff appearances and the prestigious Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award given by the NBCA in 2023.

"A master of the game and an even better person"

NBA commissioner Adam Silver summed up the sentiment of the entire basketball community in a message released after the news broke:

"Rick Adelman was one of the most respected and successful coaches in NBA history. He was a brilliant strategist and a master of the game, and an even better person."

Beyond the triumphs, those who worked with him remember a coach capable of empowering his players without imposing protagonism, a serene leader who understood basketball as a collective game and who left his mark on several generations of coaches and athletes.