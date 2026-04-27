Google workers ask Pentagon not to use its AI for classified work

Published by Virginia Martínez 27 de abril, 2026

(AFP) More than 600 Google employees on Monday called on the company to reject a proposed deal with the Pentagon that would allow its artificial intelligence technology to be used in classified military operations, according to a statement.

The letter, addressed to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, comes as the tech giant is in talks with the Defense Department to deploy its flagship AI model, Gemini, for classified jobs.

"Classified jobs are, by definition, opaque," an employee organizer who was not identified said in the statement according to information released by AFP.

"Right now, there's no way to guarantee that our tools won't be used to cause terrible harm or erode civil liberties away from public scrutiny. We're talking about things like profiling people or targeting innocent civilians," they added.

The void left by Anthropic

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. More than 20 directors, senior directors and vice presidents are among the signatories.

The tech giant is among the companies vying to fill the void left by Anthropic to be the next government AI provider in classified and unclassified work.

Google already has a contract with the Pentagon for unclassified jobs through a program known as genAI.mil.

"Supply chain risk"

Anthropic sued the Pentagon over its designation as a "supply chain risk," after the company requested that its technology not be used for mass surveillance in the country or for automated warfare.

According to the missive, Google has proposed contract language that would prevent Gemini from being used for purposes of mass domestic surveillance or the development of autonomous weapons without proper human control.

The Pentagon, however, has pushed for broad "all lawful uses" wording, which it says is necessary to maintain operational flexibility.

Employees say the proposed safeguards are technically unenforceable and point to Pentagon policy that prohibits outside entities from imposing controls over its AI systems.