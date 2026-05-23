SpaceX launches the latest version of its mega rocket Starship

Published by Víctor Mendoza 23 de mayo, 2026

(AFP) SpaceX successfully launched the latest version of its giant Starship rocket Friday in a crucial test flight for the Elon Musk's planned IPO, and after an attempt the day before was canceled due to technical problems.

The flight, which lasted about 65 minutes, was not without setbacks, but SpaceX employees erupted in jubilation when the rocket splashed down in the Indian Ocean as planned.

Starship successfully lifted off from Texas shortly after 17H30 local time (22H30 GMT).

The two parts of the device separated properly, but the booster did not complete the planned burn, company spokesman Dan Huot said during a live broadcast of the launch.

The booster then fell rapidly and uncontrollably into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

While the company had no plans to recover it intact, a spectacular maneuver it has performed in the past, it did count on splashing it down at a specific point.

"Landing confirmed!" the company wrote on X.

According to the images, the craft was not exactly in the correct orbit after a failure of one of its engines. To compensate, it had run its other five remaining engines a little longer.

"I wouldn't call it a nominal orbital insertion," Huot said, but noted that the rocket was on a trajectory that was "within margins."

SpaceX employees celebrated as the spacecraft began deploying a set of test satellites, as well as two "specially modified Starlink satellites" equipped with cameras to analyze the craft's heat shield.

Musk applauded his team at X, calling the flight "epic."

"They scored a goal for mankind," he said.

SpaceX had to postpone this test flight after failures on Thursday.