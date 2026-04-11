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VIDEO | Here's how the Artemis II mission splashdown went in the Pacific Ocean

The Orion capsule touched down at 8:07 p.m. PT. "Houston, we are receiving you loud and clear. We are stable," said Commander Reis Wiseman.

Artemis II mission landing in the Pacific Ocean.

Artemis II mission landing in the Pacific Ocean.AFP PHOTO / NASA.

Alejandro Baños
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Alejandro Baños

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After 10 days in space, skirting the moon, the Artemis II mission returned to Earth. The Orion capsule completed its descent and splashed down at about 8:07 p.m. PT in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, California.

"Houston, we are receiving them loud and clear. We are stable," said Commander Reis Wiseman, Artemis II mission leader, after splashdown. "What a ride!"

With the task completed, the United States returned to manned deep-space exploration.

Here's how the Artemis II mission splashdown went

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