Trump celebrates Paxton's 'tremendous win,' solidifies his power over Republicans

Published by Williams Perdomo 27 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump celebrated his endorsed candidate's decisive victory Wednesday in a close Senate primary runoff in Texas, while Ken Paxton further tightened the president's grip on the Republican Party.

Paxton's resounding defeat of incumbent Sen. John Cornyn on Tuesday underscored the power Trump continues to wield to make or break Republican political races.

Cornyn, a four-term senator and former head of the Republican caucus, began the year as the "establishment" favorite.

Trump's late endorsement transformed the race, giving Paxton a decisive boost and leaving Cornyn as the last incumbent Republican senator punished after disassociating himself from the president.

In an early Wednesday post on Truth Social, Trump congratulated Paxton on his "tremendous win" and predicted he would "become a fantastic, common sense Senator, one who is respected by all."

The result highlighted, once again, the main tension facing Republicans heading into November's midterm election: a Trump endorsement can be decisive in a primary.

Paxton won handily, with more than 63% of the vote, according to the official tally. At Tuesday night's celebratory party, he thanked Trump.

"When everyone in Washington told him to abandon me and abandon the people of Texas, he didn't listen," Paxton said.

He called Trump’s endorsement "the most powerful force in politics."

In his Wednesday Truth Social post, Trump focused his attention on Paxton's Democratic opponent in the November election, Texas state Rep. James Talarico, saying he "may be the worst TEXAS candidate I have ever seen" and attacking his liberal policy positions.

Trump also said he would host "nice, big, beautiful rallies for Ken."

Republicans remain the favorite in Texas, a state Trump won by nearly 14 points in 2024. For Trump, the Texas result added another victory to a revenge tour in the midst of a primary season that has already contributed to the ouster of Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who voted for impeachment against Trump; Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.); and Indiana state lawmakers who resisted his redistricting demands.