Trump administration canceled $29 billion in grants Biden awarded, EPA admin says

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin on Wednesday said that the Trump administration had canceled $29 billion in grants awarded during the Biden administration.

The comments were made during President Donald Trump's cabinet meeting at Camp David.

Trump recounted how Power Forward Communities, a Georgia-based nonprofit that has been linked to Stacey Abrams, received a $2 billion grant during the Biden administration. The organization, Trump noted, had reported having only $100 the year before the award was given.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said that grant was canceled.

"They no longer have access to that $2 billion," Zeldin said.

"They fought like hell. They wanted that money," Trump replied.

The Trump administration's EPA announced in February 2025 it was taking measures to get the money back as part of an overall effort to claw back funding rushed out the door in the final days of the Biden administration.

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