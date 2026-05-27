New York and New Jersey investigate FIFA: What's going on with 2026 World Cup ticket sales?

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de mayo, 2026

The attorneys general's offices of New York and New Jersey announced the opening of a joint investigation on Wednesday into FIFA's ticketing practices for the 2026 World Cup, amid growing questions over high prices and possible irregularities in seat allocation.

The investigation is particularly focused on tickets for the eight matches scheduled at MetLife Stadium, located in New Jersey outside New York, including the tournament's final scheduled for July 19, 2026.

Attorneys General Letitia James of New York and Jennifer Davenport of New Jersey reported in a statement that they requested formal information from FIFA about the marketing of tickets, following reports pointing to possible misleading practices towards consumers.

"Recent press articles indicate that fans may have been misled about the location of the seats they purchased," the two officials said.

According to the authorities, some fans may have received seats in a lower category than originally purchased, being placed in sectors with worse visibility or experience less ideal conditions compared to what was promised during the purchase process.

Prosecutors also argued that "FIFA's public statements, as well as the release of the tickets for sale, may have contributed to the unconscionable increase in prices."

Pressure grows on FIFA

The ticket controversy has accompanied much of the preparation for the 2026 World Cup, the first in history with 48 teams and jointly organized by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The high ticket costs have generated criticism from fans and soccer-related organizations alike. The Football Supporters Europe (FSE) association recently accused FIFA of "extortion" and committing a "monumental betrayal" against the sport's supporters due to the prices and sales conditions.

Institutional pressure has also increased in other states. In mid-May, California Attorney General Rob Bonta requested explanations from FIFA for possible "deceptive trade practices," relying on an investigation published by the sports media outlet The Athletic.

Bonta also invited Californian consumers who believe they have been affected to file formal complaints with state authorities.