Former AG Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer

Published by Ben Whedon - Just The News 27 de mayo, 2026

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed on Wednesday that she had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer and was recovering from treatment for the ailment.

Bondi confirmed her medical status to CNN, saying she was "doing well."

The former attorney general served for more than one year in the Trump administration, during which time she attracted considerable flak for her handling of the Epstein files and several politically sensitive prosecutions.

Early in her tenure, Bondi orchestrated a botched release of materials related to Epstein that saw her distribute binders of largely public information to social media influencers.

She later faced scrutiny for the DOJ's slow release of the files after Trump signed a bill forcing the agency to release them.

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