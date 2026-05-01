Trump lays out affordability agenda at event with seniors in Florida

Published by Joaquín Núñez 1 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump expounded on his affordability agenda at an event with seniors in The Villages, Florida. There, amid jokes and complaints about microphone operation, he emphasized Social Security tax cuts and said the White House and congressional Republicans are eliminating fraud on the Social Security rolls.

The president received a standing ovation at The Villages, dubbed the world's largest retirement community. It is a planned community famous for its social atmosphere and a wide range of recreational activities for seniors.

Trump began the speech by joking about his age: "Wouldn't you love to be my age? Young, vibrant! Now, I don't happen to be a senior. I'm much younger than you. (...) See, now the fake news will go tonight, and they'll say, 'he's claiming to be younger!'"

He then touted hisenhanced deduction policy for seniors, to which, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, more than 30 million people applied.

He further claimed that the White House and congressional Republicans succeeded in removing nearly "300,000 illegal immigrants from the Social Security rolls," adding that they also excluded "more than 100,000 migrants from Medicare eligibility."

"What we're really doing is saving Social Security because it was so rife with fraud and the Democrats didn't care. They couldn't care less. All they care about is Trump. Trump derangement syndrome, they are sick. They are lunatics. We're dealing with lunatics," the president continued.

Dr. Phil took the stage

At one point during the speech, Trump invited Dr. Phil McGraw, better known as Dr. Phil, to the stage. The celebrity entered to a standing ovation and highlighted the president's work to make it easier for workers to enjoy more of their money.

"Your benefits were never supposed to be taxed to begin with. That was the deal the American government made with the American people, and from 1935 until 1983, that was the deal. (...) President Trump is trying to bring the deal back and say, "You can trust your government to do what they tell you they will do" Dr. Phil noted.

"You're paying taxes twice, and he's not willing to say that. And seniors are vulnerable because you have fixed incomes and no ability to earn your way out of a broken promise for a tax burden," he added.