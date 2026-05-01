Pentagon reaches agreements with leading artificial intelligence firms

Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de mayo, 2026

The War Department reported that it signed agreements with seven of the world's leading edge artificial intelligence companies: SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, to deploy their advanced A.I. capabilities on the department's classified networks for what it described as "legitimate operational use."

"These agreements accelerate the transformation toward establishing the United States military as an AI-first fighting force and will strengthen our warfighters' ability to maintain decision superiority across all domains of warfare," the department detailed in a briefing note.

In that regard, officials detailed that the integration of secure, state-of-the-art A.I. capabilities into the department's Impact Level 6 (IL6) and Impact Level 7 (IL7) network environments will optimize data synthesis, improve situational understanding and enhance warfighter decision-making in complex operational environments.

"SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services will provide resources to deploy their capabilities on both IL6 and IL7 environments. This effort supports the Department's AI Acceleration Strategy by enabling new capabilities across its three core tenets of warfighting, intelligence, and enterprise operations," the department explained.