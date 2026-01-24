The Trump Administration canceled loans to green energy for $30 billion

Published by Joaquín Núñez 23 de enero, 2026

The Trump administration canceled loans togreen energyfor$30 billion. In addition, the Department of Energy's Energy Dominance Financing (EDF) Office noted that it is reviewing other loans for $53 billion, which had been awarded during Joe Biden's tenure.

The policy is in line with the agenda implemented by Energy Secretary Chris Wright since January 2025. As of October 2025, the agency had put the brakes on some 223 projects after a "thorough, individualized review."

"Over the past year, the Energy Department individually reviewed our entire loan portfolio to ensure the responsible investment of taxpayer dollars," Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in a statement.

"We found more dollars were rushed out the door of the Loan Programs Office in the final months of the Biden Administration than had been disbursed in over fifteen years. President Trump promised to protect taxpayer dollars and expand America’s supply of affordable, reliable, and secure energy. Thanks to the Working Families Tax Cut, the newly re-structured Energy Dominance Financing is playing a key role in fulfilling that mission," he added.

At the same time, from the EDF they specified that they already eliminated about 9,500 million dollars in wind and solar projects, replacing them with investments "in natural gas and nuclear uprates that provide more affordable and reliable energy for the American people."

From the Department of Energy, they noted that they have the capacity to offer 289 billion in loans, although they are prioritizing projects related to nuclear, coal, oil, gas, minerals, geothermal, grid upgrades, manufacturing and transportation.

For example, DOE announced in November an investment of $100 million to help coal-fired power plants.

To carry out this project, the DOE launched a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO). This is an official call for companies, local governments, and other institutions to apply for public money for a specific purpose. In this case, the ultimate goal is to modernize and make coal plants more efficient.

Unlike a tender, a NOFO gives public money to third parties to develop a project that the government considers to be in the public interest.