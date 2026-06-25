Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de junio, 2026

When the United States takes the field tonight to face Turkey in the final match of the 2026 World Cup group stage, four soccer players with Hispanic roots will be available to defend the Team USA jersey.

Ricardo Pepi, Alejandro Zendejas, Cristian Roldán, and Giovanni Gio Reyna represent the diversity of a national team that reflects the growth of the Hispanic community in the country. Joining them is head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is in charge of leading the U.S. team at the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

Ricardo Pepi, born in Texas to Mexican parents, has established himself as one of the U.S. national team’s key offensive players.

Alejandro Zendejas was born in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. After representing Mexico at the youth levels, he decided to play for the United States at the senior level.

Cristian Roldán, a midfielder for the Seattle Sounders, has a Guatemalan father and a Salvadoran mother. He is one of the most experienced players on the national team.

Giovanni Gio Reyna, one of the leading figures in U.S. soccer, has Argentine roots on his mother’s side—his mother is Danielle Egan Reyna.