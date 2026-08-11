Trump defends Infantino: 'FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if they even considered replacing him'

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de agosto, 2026

Following a wave of criticism and calls for his resignation or dismissal for attempting to sell a portion of the commercial rights to the World Cup and the Club World Cup to private entities outside the world of soccer, Gianni Infantino received one of the showings of support he needed most.

President Donald Trump spoke out about the controversy surrounding the president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and did not hesitate to defend him against all the criticism he has received.

"He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup ever presented," wrote Trump on Truth Social, referring to Infantino.

"FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino," the president added.

Since returning to the White House as president, Trump has made no secret of his friendship with Infantino, with whom he has met several times since January 2025, primarily to discuss the organization of the 2026 World Cup, which the United States co-hosted.

For now, Infantino is the only candidate who has officially announced his candidacy for the upcoming FIFA elections, to be held in March 2027. His goal is to remain at the helm of soccer's governing body for another four years.