Leagues Cup: Lewandowski puts Chicago Fire on the verge of the round of 16

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de agosto, 2026

Major League Soccer teams (MLS) are generally outperforming their Liga MX counterparts in this edition of the Leagues Cup. On the last matchday, the Chicago Fire handily defeated Santos Laguna (3-1), virtually securing a spot in the round of 16.

Chicago Fire star Robert Lewandowski left his mark on the game by scoring his team's third goal. Having just arrived in MLS from FC Barcelona, the Polish forward is already showing glimpses of his true talent.

Before Lewandowski scored in the final moments of the match, Denmark's Philip Zinckernagel and Finland's Rod Load had each scored a goal. Argentine Ezequiel Bullaude scored the Mexican team's only goal.

Another U.S. team that has virtually secured its spot in the next round is Austin FC. The Texas-based team crushed Puebla FC (3-0) with a hat trick by Albanian forward Myrto Uzuni. Also securing victories for the MLS were Nashville SC, San Diego FC, and Philadelphia Union, which defeated Atlético de San Luis (4-1), Club Tijuana (1-0), and Club Necaxa (3-1), respectively.

Of the matches played on this latest matchday, only two victories were recorded by Mexican teams: Cruz Azul defeated New York City (2-1), and Club América beat the Portland Timbers (3-1).