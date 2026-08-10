Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de agosto, 2026

The No. 1 player in the ATP rankings, Jannik Sinner, confirmed that he will not compete in the Cincinnati Open, a warm-up event for the US Open, due to the physical issues he has been dealing with for weeks. The tournament begins this Saturday.

"My right knee hurts, and although we've worked hard with my medical team, I have to accept that I'm still not ready to compete. Now I'm focusing on my preparation for the US Open," said the Italian tennis player, in remarks reported by AFP.

"I'm looking forward to returning next year [to Cincinnati], and now I'm focusing on my preparation for the US Open," he added. Sinner's withdrawal was confirmed by the tournament organizers themselves in a press statement.

Sinner, the 2024 Cincinnati Open champion after defeating American Frances Tiafoe in the final in two sets (7-6, 6-2), joins a list of absentees that also includes Carlos Alcaraz.

The Spanish tennis player, ranked No. 2 in the world, will not compete in the Cincinnati Open as he is focused on recovering from a wrist injury that has kept him off the courts since April 14.

While everything points to Sinner being ready to compete in the US Open—whose main draw begins on August 30—Alcaraz's participation in the year's final Grand Slam remains unknown.

With neither Sinner nor Alcaraz in the field, the top seed at the Cincinnati Open will be Germany's Alexander Zverev, ranked No. 3 in the ATP rankings. Serbian Novak Djokovic will also be in attendance.