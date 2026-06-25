Mexico ease to perfect World Cup record in Group A while South Africa stuns South Korea

Published by VozMedia Staff 24 de junio, 2026

(AFP) Co-hosts Mexico cemented top place in World Cup Group A with a perfect record as they defeated the Czech Republic 3-0 in the Estadio Azteca on Wednesday.

Mexico move on to a last-32 match in the same stadium on June 30 while the Czechs return home after finishing bottom of the group.

Mateo Chavez gave Mexico the lead in the 55th minute and Julian Quinones took advantage of disarray in the Czech defence six minutes later to extend the lead.

Alvaro Fidalgo completed a sparkling evening for the Mexicans as he smashed in a cross four minutes into added time.

Mexico even brought on goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa as a second-half substitute, allowing the veteran to play in a sixth World Cup finals at the age of 40.

South Africa stun South Korea to make World Cup history



South Africa beat South Korea 1-0 on Wednesday to reach the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in their history -- an astonishing turnaround after a dismal opening defeat.

The Bafana Bafana, playing in a World Cup for the first time since they hosted it in 2010, were widely written off after their 2-0 loss to Group A winners Mexico in the tournament's curtainraiser.

But they battled to a draw against the Czech Republic and came out on top of what was effectively a shootout with South Korea for second place in Monterrey, thanks to Thapelo Maseko's second-half strike.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos said it was difficult to put his side's achievement into words.

"We scored that goal, and it was 20 minutes of heartbeating and hoping that the game should be finished as soon as possible," said the Belgian.

"So yes, we are in the second round. It's historic. But I'm very happy for the guys. I've worked with them for five years. And what we did in those five years is amazing."

South Africa seized their moment with Tshepang Moremi crossing to Maseko, who this time kept his cool, firing home inside the near post in the 63rd minute.

South Korea pushed hard in the closing stages but ran out of time, meaning South Africa will face co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on June 28.