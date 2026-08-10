NBA champion player and historic coach Nelson dead at 86

Published by AFP 9 de agosto, 2026

Don Nelson, who won the second-most games of any coach in NBA history and five NBA titles as a player with the Boston Celtics, died on Sunday, his family announced. He was 86.

Nelson was a member of NBA championship teams with Boston from 1966 to 1976 and the Celtics retired his jersey number 19.

As a coach, Nelson finished with a record of 1,335-1,063 -- what had been an NBA record until Gregg Popovich passed him in 2022 -- in stints with Golden State, Milwaukee, New York and Dallas from 1976 to 2010.

"Don Nelson revolutionized NBA basketball through his fearlessness, ingenuity and deep conviction," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

"He spent nearly 50 years in the NBA -– winning five championships as a player with the Boston Celtics before building one of the most successful and pioneering coaching careers in league history. He brought an unmistakable personality to everything he did, and his impact on our sport will continue to be felt for generations", he added.

Nelson, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012, never reached the NBA Finals as a coach but was remembered as a historic figure among bench bosses.

Steve Kerr, the current Warriors coach, recalled Nelson as a visionary whose influence remains with the modern era of the league.

"Don Nelson was a true innovator whose influence on the game of basketball is still felt today. He consistently challenged conventional thinking, experimented with different lineups and styles of play, and saw possibilities in the game that others often did not."So much of what is now commonplace in the modern NBA can be traced back to the way Nellie approached the game", Kerr said.

The Celtics paid tribute to Nelson's playing career in a statement.

"Nellie was a tough and reliable all-around player whose tenacity and ability to 'think the game' was on full display throughout his 11 seasons with the Boston Celtics, where he was a key member of five championship teams across two eras," the Celtics said.

The Bucks paid tribute to Nelson's first NBA coaching stint.

"During his 11 seasons as Bucks coach from 1976-1987, Nellie won two of his three NBA Coach of the Year awards and established himself as one of the most innovative and visionary leaders in basketball history," the Bucks said.

The Dallas Mavericks called him an innovator and legend whose "impact will never be forgotten," saying he left "an incredible mark on our franchise and the game of basketball."