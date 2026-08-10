Victor Wembanyama is no longer the tallest NBA player: Jamarion Sharp surpasses him at 7-foot-5

Published by Diane Hernández 10 de agosto, 2026

Victor Wembanyama no longer holds the title of the NBA's tallest player on his own. Jamarion Sharp, a 24-year-old American center standing at 7-foot-5, has agreed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, placing him ahead of the French star of the San Antonio Spurs on the list of tallest active players.

The news of the deal was reported by Bleacher Report and USA Today. Under a two-way contract, Sharp will be able to move back and forth between the Clippers' NBA roster and their G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers.

The official NBA G League database lists Sharp as 7-foot-5 inches (2.26 meters) tall and weighing 235 pounds.

That measurement places him taller than Victor Wembanyama, who is officially listed by the NBA at 7-foot-4.

An inch taller than Wembanyama The difference is small, but enough to change the top spot.

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​Wembanyama, 22, has stood out since his arrival in the United States not only for his talent but also for an extraordinary combination of height, wingspan and mobility.

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​The NBA currently lists him at 7-foot-4, although when he arrived in San Antonio in 2023, he was officially measured barefoot at 7 feet, 3.5 inches.

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​Sharp, for his part, appears in the G League's official records at 7-foot-5, 1 inch taller than the measurement currently listed for Wembanyama.

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​The Clippers' new player also towers over other giants in the league. Zach Edey, a center for the Memphis Grizzlies, was listed by the NBA at 7-foot-4 during the 2024 Draft.

From a college defensive specialist to seeking an opportunity in the NBA

Sharp's height is nothing new in American basketball. Western Kentucky University, where he played for two seasons, also listed him at 7-foot-5 and 235 pounds.

During his time at Western Kentucky, he particularly honed his skills as a rim protector.

In the 2021–22 season, he led all of college basketball with 4.62 blocks per game, finished with 148 blocks, and was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year.

A year later, he once again led the nation with 131 blocks and an average of 4.1 per game, while also averaging 7.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He also broke Western Kentucky's all-time record for blocks by a single player.

He subsequently transferred to Ole Miss for the 2023–24 season. There, he played in 31 games—15 as a starter—and averaged 3.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in 15.8 minutes per game. His 75 blocks were the highest total on the team and in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), according to the university.