Gender ‘crossover’ puts woke sports rules to the test: Former NBA player Enes Kanter declares for upcoming WNBA Draft

Published by Israel Duro 8 de agosto, 2026

Former NBA player Enes Kanter has thrown himself into the controversy surrounding biological men playing in the WNBA. In a social media post, Kanter announced that, after carefully verifying that he meets "the current eligibility guidelines" to participate in the women's basketball league, he is declaring himself a "prospect" for the league's upcoming draft.

"After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines, I’m officially declaring myself a WNBA prospect. If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA. My team and I have carefully examined the WNBA’s eligibility criteria and governing framework surrounding self-identification and inclusion. Based on the current guidelines, I can and am officially declaring my eligibility for the upcoming WNBA draft in April 2027."

"I’m simply asking that the current rules be applied equally to everyone"

Kanter goes on to note that he is aware of the controversy his decision will spark, and he challenged the WNBA to "equally" uphold its standards and the values "WNBA players and coaches have publicly advocated for."

"I know my presence on the court will stir up strong opinions. I am definitely not here to mock, make fun of, or disrespect any community or personal choices. I’m simply asking that the current rules be applied equally to everyone — the rules that represent the very values many WNBA players and coaches have publicly advocated for. My team and I are prepared to ensure these guidelines are applied equally, consistently, and without exception, and I look forward to the WNBA honoring its stated principles. See you at training camp."