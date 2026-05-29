Messi will play in his sixth FIFA World Cup! Scaloni trusts in Leo to lead the title defense

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de mayo, 2026

Lionel Messi is set to add another chapter to his legendary career after being named by Lionel Scaloni to lead Argentina in its defense of the 2026 World Cup title.

In this way, the Argentine star will become the player with the most participations in a World Cup, with six appearances.

A figure that could also reach Cristiano Ronaldo—selected by Portugal's coach to seek his first title in the biggest tournament on planet soccer—and Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa.

At 39, he will continue to make history with the Albiceleste. In recent months, Messi's presence at the 2026 World Cup has remained uncertain. Recent statements he made regarding his physical shape and his state of mind led many to believe that he might not play in the tournament.

Those doubts gradually disappeared and Scaloni decided to include him in the preliminary list. Now, the Argentine coach determined that Messi should be among the 26 players called up for the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina's roster for the 2026 World Cup

The list of players that Scaloni will take to the 2026 World Cup is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez , Gerónimo Rulli and Juan Musso .

, and . Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel , Nahuel Molina , Lisandro Martínez , Nicolás Otamendi Leonardo Balerdi , Cristian Romero , Facundo Medina and Nicolás Tagliafico .

, , , , , and . Midfielders: Leandro Paredes , Rodrigo de Paul , Exequiel Palacios , Enzo Fernández , Alexis MacAllister , Giovani Lo Celso and Valentín Barco .

, , , , , and . Forwards: Lionel Messi, Nicolás Paz, Thiago Almada, Nicolás González, Julián Álvarez, Giuliano Simeone, Lautaro Martínez and José Manuel López.

Nine changes compared to Qatar 2022

In the last edition, Qatar 2022, the Albiceleste won the title after 36 years without winning it, adding its third star, after the ones won in Argentina 1978 and Mexico 1986.

With respect to the roster that brought Argentina back to the top, the roster for the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026 has nine changes. Most notable are the absences of Angel Di Maria, who will retire from the national team in 2024, and Paulo Dybala.

The other seven players who were in Qatar 2022 and will not participate in 2026 are: Franco Armani, Juan Foyth, Germán Pezzella, Marcos Acuña, Alejandro Gómez, Guido Rodríguez and Ángel Correa.

For them, Juan Musso, Leonardo Balerdi, Facundo Medina, Giovanni Lo Celso, Valentín Barco, Nico Paz, Nicolás González, Giuliano Simeone and José Manuel López have come in.