Thunder defeat Spurs in Game 5, edge closer to NBA Finals

Published by Alejandro Baños 27 de mayo, 2026

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one step away from returning to the NBA Finals. After defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of a tightly contested Western Conference finals (127-114), the reigning champions remain one win away from punching their ticket to the title series.

At their home stadium, the Paycom Center, the Thunder were superior. After a first quarter in which the strengths were similar, Oklahoma City stepped on the gas in the second quarter began to create separation on the scoreboard.

After the break, the Spurs tried to reassert themselves, but their efforts were in vain. The Thunder sealed the victory over the final 12 minutes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cheered on his teammates and led Oklahoma City to victory after falling in Game 4 of the series. The Canadian, star of the Thunder, closed out his performance being the game's top scorer (32 points).

"We made adjustments after the other game, we applied what we learned. That's what a series against a great team like this is all about," SGA said.

Also decisive were the double-doubles recorded by Chet Holmgren (16 points and 11 rebounds) and Isaiah Hartenstein (12 points and 15 rebounds), in addition to the scoring contribution of Alex Caruso (22 points).

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama was held to a playoff-low 20 points. Stephon Castle scored 24 and Julian Champagnie added 22 for San Antonio.

Whichever franchise advances, in the NBA Finals they will face the New York Knicks, who swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.