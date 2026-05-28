Surprise at French Open: Jannik Sinner eliminated by Juan Manuel Cerúndolo

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de mayo, 2026

The No. 1-ranked ATP player, Jannik Sinner, was eliminated in the French Open after losing against all odds to Juan Manuel Cerúndolo in five sets (6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 1-6, 1-6) in the second round.

Sinner came within one game of advancing to the next round, when he was leading 5-1 in the third set. However, the Italian was held back by the heat and humidity of Paris (France), which caused him to concede.

Cerúndolo, ranked 54th in the ATP rankings, took advantage of Sinner's physical disadvantage, came from behind in the third set and eventually claimed victory.

The Italian, who regained the No.1 ranking in April, was runner-up in last season's edition of the French Grand Slam. In the final, he lost to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who has not played the French Open this season due to injury.