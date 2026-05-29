Rubio unveils new immigration offensive: Deportations to some 20 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America

Published by Diane Hernández 29 de mayo, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured that the administration has signed agreements with 20 countries to receive undocumented immigrants who cannot be deported directly to their nations of origin.

During a cabinet meeting held this week, Rubio explained that these agreements are part of the immigration strategy promoted by the U.S. government to accelerate deportations and reduce legal obstacles that, he said, make it difficult to expel people who remain illegally in the country.

"Safe third country" agreements

Rubio noted that the so-called "safe third country" agreements allow immigrants to be transferred to nations considered safe when their home country refuses to receive them or when there are judicial impediments to enforce deportation.

"We've got 20 countries around the world who have signed agreements to allow us to deport people to those places," the chief diplomat said.

According to Rubio, many immigrants who initially refuse to return to their countries end up accepting a "voluntary deportation" when informed of the possibility of being sent to third countries in Africa, Asia or Latin America.

Increase in voluntary deportations

According to data cited by U.S. officials, between January and March nearly 80,000 migrants agreed to leave the country voluntarily to avoid being transferred to countries other than their place of origin.

U.S. authorities have in recent months sent migrants to countries such as Panama, Ghana, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and even the Democratic Republic of Congo.

One of the most controversial cases occurred in April, when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported several Latin American immigrants to the Congo after court proceedings temporarily blocked their return to their countries.

Obstacles to repatriations The U.S. government contends that there is increasing difficulty in deporting immigrants from countries whose governments limit or delay accepting citizens who have been kicked out of the United States.



Major cases cited include India, China, Laos and Vietnam.



Rubio defended the new agreements as allowing "enforcement of immigration laws" while multiple court cases related to deportations continue.

Debate over human rights and immigration policy

The strategy has raised concerns among human rights organizations and immigrant advocacy groups, which question the sending people to countries with which they have no family, cultural or legal ties.

Safe third country agreements require, at least formally, that receiving nations guarantee protection and minimum security conditions for deportees. However, various analysts have warned of possible humanitarian and legal risks arising from these practices.

Rubio has also recently toughened his stance against certain labor migration programs, especially those related to workers from India, including truck drivers and H-1B visa holders.

According to media reports, this policy would have provoked diplomatic tensions with the Indian government during recent official contacts.