NBA: Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla named Coach of the Year

Published by Alejandro Baños 27 de mayo, 2026

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was named Coach of the Year for the 2025-2026 season, the NBA announced in a statement.

With a total of 392 votes, Mazzulla prevailed over J.B. Bickerstaff (Detroit Pistons) and Mitch Johnson (San Antonio Spurs).

Bickerstaff garnered 312 votes, while Johnson received 133.

Mazzulla led the Celtics to win their 18th Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2024.

This season, the NBA's most decorated franchise finished second in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 56 wins and 26 losses.

In the Playoffs, the Celtics fell against all odds in the first round to the Philadelphia 76ers.