Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

NBA: Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla named Coach of the Year

In the voting, Joe Mazzulla prevailed over J.B. Bickerstaff (Detroit Pistons) and Mitch Johnson (San Antonio Spurs), as reported by the NBA.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. File image.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. File image.NurPhoto via AFP.

Alejandro Baños
Published by
Alejandro Baños

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was named Coach of the Year for the 2025-2026 season, the NBA announced in a statement.

With a total of 392 votes, Mazzulla prevailed over J.B. Bickerstaff (Detroit Pistons) and Mitch Johnson (San Antonio Spurs).

Bickerstaff garnered 312 votes, while Johnson received 133.

Mazzulla led the Celtics to win their 18th Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2024.

This season, the NBA's most decorated franchise finished second in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 56 wins and 26 losses.

In the Playoffs, the Celtics fell against all odds in the first round to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Recommendation

tracking