England: Tuchel leaves out Trent, Maguire, Palmer and Foden from 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de mayo, 2026

England national team coach Thomas Tuchel released the list of 26 players who will represent the "Three Lions" in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The roster will not include several of the best current English players.

England will go to North America with the aim of reviving and ending a six-decade title drought.

To everyone's surprise, Tuchel left out players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Phil Foden (Manchester City).

"From day one we were clear that we are trying to select and build the best possible team, which is not necessarily to select and collect the 26 most talented players," the England coach said in giving the list. "The goal is to try to win it and not be shy about it."

Tuchel did call up other stars such as Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Marcus Rashford (FC Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka (both of Arsenal FC), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) and John Stones (Manchester City), among others.

England's roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers : Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City).

: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City).

Defenders : Reece James (Chelsea), Tino Livramento, Dan Burn (Newcastle), Marc Guehi, John Stones, Nico O'Reilly (all Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham).

: Reece James (Chelsea), Tino Livramento, Dan Burn (Newcastle), Marc Guehi, John Stones, Nico O'Reilly (all Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham).

Midfielders : Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal).

: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle).

"I've been left shocked and gutted"

Maguire, one of the big absentees from the England squad, reacted with sadness upon learning he will not be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Manchester United player said he felt "shocked and shattered" after finding himself out.

"I was confident I could of [sic] played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision," Maguire said, in a statement.

"I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years," he added, while wishing "all the best" to the England national team.

At 33, Maguire is aware that he was facing his more than likely last chance to play in a FIFA World Cup. According to a report from Transfermarkt, he has represented England 66 times, scoring seven goals.