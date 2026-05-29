Texas man accused of making bomb, death threats toward Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA

Published by misty severi 29 de mayo, 2026

A Texas man was arrested Thursday for allegedly making death and bombing threats toward Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk and her organization at an upcoming summit in San Antonio.

26-year-old Jacob Wenske is charged with two third-degree felony counts of making a terroristic threat involving public fear of serious bodily injury or public disruption, Fox News reported.

Court documents alleged that Wenske replied to a Facebook post in April about the summit that he knows "where to bomb," and he said in another comment that he "can't wait to be the valet for [Kirk's] escort," according to KSAT.

The comments were in response to the Turning Point USA’s Women’s Leadership Summit, which will take place June 5-7 at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk.

“Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!" Wenske allegedly wrote in an email. "America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event."

Kirk took over her late-husband's grassroots organization after his assassination last year. She has since experienced multiple death threats, including one that caused her to cancel her appearance at a TPUSA rally.

TPUSA said it will not cancel next month's summit because it will not let fear silence its movement.

"The safety of our attendees, speakers, and staff is always our top priority," TPUSA spokesperson Matt Schupe told Fox News. "All TPUSA events include enhanced, multi-layered security measures enforced by both private security and local police. We refuse to let threats silence us. We look forward to a successful and inspiring gathering June 5–7 in San Antonio for 2,500+ ladies attending the Women's Leadership Summit!"

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