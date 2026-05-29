Spurs roll over Thunder as SGA hits a playoff low

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de mayo, 2026

The Oklahoma City Thunder squandered their first chance to punch a ticket to the NBA Finals. The San Antonio Spurs cruised past the defending champions 118-91 at Frost Bank Center in Texas, evening the Western Conference finals at 3-3 and forcing a decisive Game 7.

The Spurs and Thunder will meet in a winner-take-all Game 7 with a berth in the NBA Finals on the line.

San Antonio, aware that any mistake would punish them and could mean the end of their participation in these Playoffs, entered the court with more momentum than their rival. The 20-0 run they put on the Thunder in the third quarter was decisive, going from a seven-point lead to a +27 difference. In the final 12 minutes, the Spurs kept up the pace and did not let the victory slip away.

Gilgeous-Alexander, erratic

Unsurprisingly, Victor Wembanyama was once again the best. The Spurs' star Frenchman made amends for his poor performance in Game 5, recording a double-double (28 points and 10 rebounds) and scoring four three-pointers. "We haven't accomplished anything yet," a cautious Wemby said after Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals showdown. Stephon Castle put in a strong performance with 17 points.

San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson applauded the players' attitude and encouraged them ahead of Game 7—to be played in Oklahoma City on Saturday—where "a hostile environment" awaits them.

On the other side, the biggest storyline was the rough night endured by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Canadian star was held to a playoff-low 15 points in his worst outing of the postseason. “We have to be better or our season is over,” he said. Chet Holmgren chipped in with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.