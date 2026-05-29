Two tragedies shake the country: Explosion in Dallas leaves three dead, another chemical disaster in Washington state adds another eight victims

Published by Diane Hernández 29 de mayo, 2026

This has been a week marked by two serious tragedies that occurred in different parts of the country. In one incident, an explosion due to a suspected gas leak destroyed an apartment building in Dallas, leaving at least three dead and several injured. At the same time, in the state of Washington, recovery efforts continue following the collapse of a chemical tank at a paper mill in Longview, where eight people are confirmed dead and three people are still missing.

Dallas explosion: Building reduced to rubble

The city of Dallas experienced a scene of devastation after a powerful explosion destroyed an apartment complex in the Oak Cliff neighborhood. The incident occurred while emergency crews were responding to a report of a natural gas leak.

The Dallas Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the deaths of three people: two adult women and a minor. In addition, another five people were injured, one of them in critical but stable condition.

Authorities detailed that firefighters received the first emergency call around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday. However, before the first units arrived on the scene, the explosion occurred, triggering a massive fire and the partial collapse of the residential building.

An escalating emergency

The emergency quickly escalated into a five-alarm fire, mobilizing more than a hundred firefighters and specialized urban search and rescue teams. The troops continued for hours removing debris manually and by drone, amid fears that more victims were trapped.

Sources cited by several media reports said that some 23 people resided in the property. Although several residents were located, authorities did not initially rule out the possibility of missing persons.

Atmos Energy, the company in charge of gas supply in the area, reported that a construction crew from outside the company damaged a gas pipeline near the building shortly before the explosion. According to the company, specialized technicians were dispatched to the site and gas service was interrupted in the affected area.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced the opening of a federal investigation to clarify the exact causes of the incident.

Scene of total destruction scenario of total destruction: collapsed walls, charred vehicles and a dense column of black smoke visible from several miles away.



Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called for support for the affected families and praised the work of emergency crews. "Our entire city is experiencing a tragedy," he said during a press conference and subsequent Images broadcast by local networks showed a: collapsed walls, charred vehicles and a dense column of black smoke visible from several miles away.Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called forand praised the work of emergency crews. "Our entire city is experiencing a tragedy," he said during a press conference and subsequent statement

Industrial catastrophe in Washington: eight dead, three missing

While Texas was trying to recover from the explosion in Dallas, another disaster kept the state of Washington on alert. Authorities confirmed Thursday the recovery of six more bodies at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. paper mill in Longview, bringing the total death toll to eight people, so far.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, when an industrial tank containing "white liquor," a highly corrosive chemical used in the production of paper pulp, exploded. According to preliminary investigations, the tank was storing hundreds of thousands of gallons of the substance at the time of the collapse.

Rescue crews continue to work in an environment described by firefighters as "active and extremely dangerous." Three workers remain missing and authorities admitted they no longer expect to find survivors.

The complexity of the operation is due to the presence of unstable structures, exposed wiring and constant leaks from the damaged chemical tank. In addition, the spill partially contaminated drainage systems connected to the Columbia River.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) assured that Longview's drinking water remains safe, although it recommended avoiding ditches and areas near the drainage system while decontamination efforts continue.

Authorities explained that the released chemical, composed mainly of sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide, partially reached nearby waterways, even causing dead fish to appear in some areas.

The most serious workplace accident to occur in Washington state in nearly a century

The disaster is already considered the most serious workplace accident to occur in Washington state in nearly a century. The last tragedy of comparable magnitude dates back to 1930, during a mining disaster that left 17 people dead.

The Nippon Dynawave plant, a major employer in the region, remains virtually paralyzed while investigations and recovery efforts continue. About 1,000 people work at the plant.

Two open federal investigations

Both incidents have triggered federal investigations across the country and put the focus back on critical infrastructure safety, both urban and industrial.

In Dallas, investigators are seeking to determine whether construction work caused a gas pipeline to rupture before the explosion. In Washington, authorities are analyzing the causes of the chemical tank collapse and possible industrial safety failures within the paper mill.

The two tragedies also left a strong human and social footprint in the affected communities, where rescue efforts, victim identification and assistance to relatives continue.