Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 28 de mayo, 2026

The resurgence of basketball in New York City has captured the attention of the nation's political epicenter.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to attend one of the NBA Finals commitments starting next week.

The announcement comes amid the historic qualification of the New York Knicks, a franchise that has sealed its passport to the ultimate stage of professional basketball for the first time in 27 years.

During the cabinet meeting held in the West Wing of the White House, the president revealed that his original intention was to watch Game 5 of the series at Madison Square Garden.

However, the New York team's strong performance forced the president to modify his schedule after the team's unbeaten run against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Saturday night.

"I was going to go on Wednesday, but they closed out the series very quickly," Trump explained when questioned by reporters regarding his plans to attend to support his hometown team.

The end of a long drought at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks' qualification represents a milestone of major proportionsfor one of the most loyal fans in American sports, which had not seen its team play in the NBA Finalssince 1999.

Trump empathized with the sentiments of Big Apple fans by recalling that the team has "truly suffered for years", but celebrated that they are finally getting it right."

The Knicks' ticket was punched after delivering a relentless sweep of the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

The team's performance not only stands out for breaking a 27-year drought without reaching the Finals, but also for the historic nature of its dominance on the court: the team has outscored its previous rivals - Atlanta, Philadelphia and Cleveland - by a combined margin of 262 points, setting the largest scoring differential recorded in any 11-game period in all NBA history.

The head of state also directed words of appreciation toward the owner of the arena and the franchise, emphasizing the good management of the board. "Jim Dolan is a great guy," the president noted.

"He is, as you know, owner and manager of Madison Square Garden. He's having a good year. Wow, what a team. They won all their games. They have some great players. I think I'll go to one of the games. I was invited by numerous people and Jim. And I think I'll go. It's great to see," he said.

Sports as pillar of presidential agenda.

The NBA Finals will kick off in the New York metropolis next Wednesday, where the Knicks will face the Western Conference champion, which will be defined between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.

The president's projected presence at the championship series adds to a series of public appearancesat major sporting events, an area that the current administration has placed high on the national identity agenda.

Beyond its recurring attendance at NFL engagements and UFC lineups, the federal government has maintained a firm stance on U.S. sports, promoting the ordering of image rights(NIL) in college athletics and consistently advocating competitive integrity and fairness within women's sports categories.