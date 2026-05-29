Trump on the $250 bill? Here's how the Treasury's controversial proposal is progressing

Published by Carlos Dominguez 29 de mayo, 2026

The Treasury Department is actively preparing the design of a new $250 bill that would include President Donald Trump’s portrait and signature in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the country's independence.

It would be a historic event: it would be the first time in more than 150 years that a living person appeared on a U.S. legal tender bill, breaking with a rule in place since 1866.

According to an investigation by The Washington Post, Trump appointees at the Treasury have pressured the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to develop prototypes of the note. A mock-up design was even shown during a press conference at the White House this Thursday.

Bessent defended that the Treasury is only preparing prototypes in advance, and that there is nothing irregular or inappropriate about having Trump on a 250th anniversary commemorative bill.

What is known about the bill? The design would include Trump's face in the center, along with elements commemorating the "250 AMERICA" with colors of the U.S. flag and his signature. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that the department is working on preparations if the legislation is passed. Bessent defended the idea by asserting that "there is nothing inappropriate" about the president appearing on a 250th anniversary commemorative bill.

The legal hurdle

Since 1866, federal law has prohibited living persons from appearing on U.S. banknotes and bonds. For the project to move forward, this rule needs to be changed.

In February 2025, Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) introduced Bill H.R. 1761, known as the "Donald J. Trump $250 Bill Act," which seeks to expressly authorize this bill. Currently, the bill is stalled in the House Financial Services Committee.

So far, the bill is not legal tender and would only become official currency if Congress approves the legislation.