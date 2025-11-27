Trump mourns passing of historic golfer Frank 'Fuzzy' Zoeller

Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de noviembre, 2025

Frank Fuzzy Zoeller, historic golfer and two-time major champion, has died at 74. In addition to his sporting prowess, he was known for his wit and charisma. The specialized media Golf Digest described him as one of the most "affable" golfers on the circuit. Donald Trump, a personal friend of Zoeller, lamented the news on his social media.

As reported byThe Associated Press, the director of the Insperity Invitational tournament in Houston, Brian Naugle, learned of the news through Zoeller's daughter. The official cause of death has not yet been released.

In 1979, Zoeller became the first player since 1935 to win the Masters Tournament in his first appearance, something no one has accomplished since. His other major tournament was the U.S. Open in 1984, where he contested a memorable final against Greg Norman.

In total, Fuzzy Zoeller had ten victories on the PGA Tour, not counting triumphs in senior circuits and other professional tournaments.

In the late 1990s, his playing career was punctuated by a joke interpreted as racist against Tiger Woods.

"If people wanted me to feel the same hurt I projected on others, I'm here to tell you they got their way. I've cried many times. I've apologized countless times for words said in jest that just aren't a reflection of who I am. I have hundreds of friends, including people of color, who will attest to that. Still, I've come to terms with the fact that this incident will never, ever go away," he said in an interview with Golf Digest in 2008.