Knicks sweep 76ers, return to Conference Finals; Wembanyama ejected

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de mayo, 2026

They return to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive year. The New York Knicks became the first franchise to punch their ticket to the penultimate round of the postseason after crushing the Philadelphia 76ers in the semifinals by an aggregate score of 4-0.

In the last meeting, played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, the Knicks defeated the home team (114-144). Except for the second game—which was somewhat more even—the Knicks have clearly been the better team throughout the rest of the series.

From the first second of the game, the New York franchise was far superior and stayed in control until the fourth quarter. Aware that they had already secured the victory, the Knicks—who have not won the Ring since the 1972-1973 season—eased off over the final 12 minutes without ever putting the victory at risk.

Great performance by New York's starting five. Miles McBridge was the game's leading scorer (25 points), three more than Jalen Brunson (22 points). Karl-Anthony Towns posted a double-double (17 points and 10 assists).

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid (24 points) was the only highlight for the 76ers, who bid farewell to an NBA Playoffs in which they disposed of the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Wembanyama ejected, Timberwolves even the series

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to hold on against one of the favorites to win the Ring. At their home arena, the Target Center, the Minneapolis franchise beat the San Antonio Spurs (114-109) in a game that was evenly matched until the last quarter began.

With this win, the Timberwolves leave the series even, with an overall score of 2-2.

The game turned on one decisive moment: the ejection of Victor Wembanyama. The young French player, a Spurs star, had to leave the court after elbowing Naz Reid in the chin. He played 12 minutes, scoring only 4 points.

Without Wembanyama, the Spurs' most outstanding men were De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper, who scored 24 points each. Stephon Castle recorded 20 points.

Anthony Edwards was key in Minnesota's victory. The Timberwolves star was the game's leading scorer (36 points). Rudy Gobert captured a double-double (11 points and 13 rebounds).