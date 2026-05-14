Cavaliers come back against Pistons and move closer to the Eastern Conference Finals

Published by Alejandro Baños 14 de mayo, 2026

The Cleveland Cavaliers managed to turn around the NBA Playoffs 2026 by defeating the Detroit Pistons in Game 5 of the playoffs (113-117) at Little Caesars Arena in Michigan.

With the win, Cleveland took a 3-2 lead in the series after dropping the first two games. If the Cavaliers win the next matchup, they will advance to the Eastern Conference finals, where they would face the New York Knicks.

James Harden was brilliant in Game 5. The 36-year-old veteran, who has been through a thousand battles, scored 30 points and was the top scorer for the Cavs. On the other hand, Jarrett Allen had a double-double (16 points and 10 rebounds), while Donovan Mitchell contributed 21 points.

"It's a great time to get the first win away from home," Harden said after Game 5.

The 39 points scored by Cade Cunningham—the Pistons star was the games leading scorer—did not have the desired effect.

Meanwhile, the reigning NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, are awaiting their opponent in the Western Conference Finals after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinals. They will face either the San Antonio Spurs or the Minnesota Timberwolves.