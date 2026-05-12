Thunder eliminate Lakers and remain undefeated in NBA Playoffs

Image from Game 4 between the Thunder and the Lakers. May 2026 ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press .

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de mayo, 2026

Straight for the Ring. The Oklahoma City Thunder remain undefeated in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. After not giving up a single game against the Phoenix Suns in the first round, the reigning champions of the top basketball league in the world once again made it a full house in the semifinals, this time against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the fourth meeting of the series, the Thunder stormed the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (110-115), putting together a brilliant performance—with a comeback included—in the final 12 minutes.

The reigning holders of the Larry O'Brien Trophy advance to the Western Conference Final with an overall score of 4-0. There, they will face the winner of the series pitting the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander again proved he is the most in-form player right now. The Thunder leader closed his performance in the Western Conference semifinals as the top scorer with 35 points. On this occasion, Ajay Mitchell (28 points) was the Canadian's complement to the more discreet contribution of Chet Holmgren (16 points).

The Lakers have not been able to count on Luka Doncic. An absence that has been decisive. In their last outing against the Thunder, LeBron James—who remains silent on his future—recorded a double-double (24 points and 12 rebounds), while Austin Reaves (27 points) was the top scorer for the purple and gold franchise.

Maximum equality between Detroit and Cleveland

In the other matchup of the day, the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to even the series against the Detroit Pistons (2-2) after winning at Ohio's Rocket Arena (112-103).

The Pistons lose the lead they had gained in the first two games of the playoffs.

With a stellar scoring performance (43 points), Donovan Mitchell was essential in the Cavaliers' victory. James Harden recorded a double-double (24 points and 11 assists). Pistons star Cade Cunningham was far from what he is (19 points).