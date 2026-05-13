Wembanyama leaves the Spurs one win away from the Western Conference Finals

Published by Alejandro Baños 13 de mayo, 2026

Nine seasons later, the San Antonio Spurs can once again be in the Western Conference Finals of the NBA. Only one more win is needed for the white-and-black franchise to seal its pass, after it prevailed with authority in Game 5 of the semifinals over the Minnesota Timberwolves (126-97) at the Frost Bank Center in Texas.

With this latest victory, the Spurs dominate a series that is being more evenly matched than expected. The overall score is 3-2.

Victor Wembanyama put the previous game—in which was ejected for elbowing an opponent—and went back to being who he is. The young French center, the undisputed leader of the Spurs, redeemed himself with a colossal double-double (27 points and 17 rebounds), dominating both the offensive—he finished as top scorer of the game—and defensive records.

"We won, which is the important thing, but the job is not done," Wemby said after Game 5 against the Timberwolves. "We did what we were supposed to do at home. We had to set the tone, we knew it was going to be a physical game."

Wembanyama wasn't the only Spurs player to shine. Substitutes Keldon Johnson (21 points) and Dylan Harper (12 points) served as revulsive performers, while the scoring marks of De'Aaron Fox (18 points) and Stephon Castle (17 points) propelled the Texans to victory.

Julius Randle, with a double-double (17 points and 10 rebounds), and Anthony Edwards (20 points) put up a resistance that was ineffective for the Timberwolves.

If they win Game 6 of the series—to be played at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Friday—the Spurs will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. The reigning NBA champions certified their presence after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinals.

In the other NBA bracket, the New York Knicks—who disposed of the Philadelphia 76ers—await opponents in the Eastern Conference Final. They will face either the Detroit Pistons or the Cleveland Cavaliers.