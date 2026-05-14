Florentino Pérez, during the press conference in which he announced his candidacy for the presidency of Real Madrid. May 2026 AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 14 de mayo, 2026

After the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, announced an early election for the presidency after a disastrous season of the most successful team in European soccer, the institution indicated that the process begins with the presentation of candidates.

The period set by Real Madrid for this first electoral step runs from May 14 to May 23.

Through a statement, Real Madrid reported how the process will run:

" Candidature submission : from May 14 to May 23, 2026, both included, with the requirements and during the schedules contained in the electoral rules."

: from May 14 to May 23, 2026, both included, with the requirements and during the schedules contained in the electoral rules." " Admission and proclamation of candidacies : the day following the day on which each candidacy is presented."

: the day following the day on which each candidacy is presented." " Date of the elections : in the event that more than one candidacy is proclaimed, the Electoral Board shall make public the date and place of the voting."

: in the event that more than one candidacy is proclaimed, the Electoral Board shall make public the date and place of the voting." "Electoral roll: members may consult their inclusion or exclusion in the electoral roll from 14 to 18 May 2026, both inclusive."

As of the date of publication of this article, the only aspirant who has confirmed that he is running is Pérez, who has been in office for more than two decades across two separate stints.