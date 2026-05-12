LeBron James leaves his future up in the air after the Lakers' elimination from the NBA Playoffs

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de mayo, 2026

After the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs 2026 by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the focus was on what is the best player of the 21st century and, for some, in the history of the best basketball league in the world: LeBron James.

King James, who is finishing his contract, did not want to be terse in answering about his future, leaving it up in the air whether he will remain active, renew with the Lakers or embark on a new chapter with another franchise.

"I don't know what the future holds for me," he said, after losing to the Thunder. "Obviously it's still very fresh from the loss. I'll go home, talk to my family and when the time comes, you guys will know what I decide to do."

"I'll take some time, recalibrate and see what's best for my future," he concluded.

James, 41, has just played his eighth season with the Lakers. He appeared in 60 games this past regular season, with an average of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

In the Playoffs, James has played 10 games, with an average of 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.