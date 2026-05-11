Washington Wizards take the first pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de mayo, 2026

The Washington Wizards won the 2026 NBA Draft sweepstakes and will select the player who will be the new No. 1 pick in one of the most important events of each season in the world's top basketball league.

Last year, the number one pick in the NBA Draft was Cooper Flagg, chosen by the Dallas Mavericks.

They last held the first pick in 2010, when they made John Wall the No. 1 overall pick in that year's NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz will pick next, while the Memphis Grizzlies and the Chicago Bulls landed the third and fourth picks, respectively.

The 2026 NBA Draft will be held at Barclays Center (New York) on June 23-24.