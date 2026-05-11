Washington Wizards take the first pick in the 2026 NBA Draft
The Washington Wizards last held the first pick in 2010. The Utah Jazz will be the second franchise to pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
The Washington Wizards won the 2026 NBA Draft sweepstakes and will select the player who will be the new No. 1 pick in one of the most important events of each season in the world's top basketball league.
Last year, the number one pick in the NBA Draft was Cooper Flagg, chosen by the Dallas Mavericks.
They last held the first pick in 2010, when they made John Wall the No. 1 overall pick in that year's NBA Draft.
Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz will pick next, while the Memphis Grizzlies and the Chicago Bulls landed the third and fourth picks, respectively.
Sports
Chicago Bulls: 'Windy City' team runs out of air
Alejandro Baños
The 2026 NBA Draft will be held at Barclays Center (New York) on June 23-24.