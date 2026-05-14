Shakira, Madonna and BTS to perform at half-time of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Shakira, during a concert in Brazil in May 2026 AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 14 de mayo, 2026

Shakira, Madonna and BTS will headline the halftime show at NYNJ Stadium (MetLife Stadium) during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Meanwhile, Chris Martin, leader of the band Coldplay, will curate the show.

The final is scheduled to be played on July 19.

A few months ago, the president of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, confirmed that a Super Bowl-style halftime show was being designed for the final.

It is the first time in FIFA World Cup history that such a show will be staged.