Utah: ICE issues warrant for Haitian immigrant accused of sexually assaulting two women
Moise Sainteran faces several charges for alleged sexual offenses. DHS stated that he entered the United States through a humanitarian admission program for Haitian citizens.
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued an immigration detention order against a Haitian citizen accused of sexually assaulting two women in Utah, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported on Tuesday.
The suspect was identified as Moise Sainteran, who was arrested on August 1 by the Salt Lake City Police Department.
According to the official statement, two women reported being sexually assaulted in the suspect's apartment.
The first stated that, after going out to several bars on the night of July 17, she returned with Sainteran to his apartment in the early morning hours of the following day, where the assault allegedly took place.
The second complainant claimed that she fell asleep in the apartment on August 1 and woke up while she was being attacked.
Society
‘Worst of the Worst’: DHS identifies 5,000 illegal immigrants with criminal records
Diane Hernández
He faces several sex crime charges
Sainteran faces two counts of rape and sexual abuse by force, as well as charges of rape with an object, aggravated sexual assault, and forcible sodomy, according to DHS.
On August 2, ICE issued a detention order to the Salt Lake County Jail requesting that the defendant not be released and that he be subsequently transferred to immigration custody.
"ICE is asking Salt Lake County authorities not to release this offender and to turn him over to ICE custody so we can deport him," said a DHS spokesperson.
Society
ICE seeks over $470,000 in fines against attorney for alleged fraud in asylum applications
Diane Hernández
He entered through a humanitarian permit program
The permit authorized him to remain in the country until June 2025. He also received work authorization in December 2023.
DHS stated that the program was canceled by the Trump administration on April 24, 2025, and that Sainteran subsequently remained in the country without legal authorization.