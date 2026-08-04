Utah: ICE issues warrant for Haitian immigrant accused of sexually assaulting two women

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de agosto, 2026

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued an immigration detention order against a Haitian citizen accused of sexually assaulting two women in Utah, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Moise Sainteran, who was arrested on August 1 by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

According to the official statement, two women reported being sexually assaulted in the suspect's apartment.

The first stated that, after going out to several bars on the night of July 17, she returned with Sainteran to his apartment in the early morning hours of the following day, where the assault allegedly took place.

The second complainant claimed that she fell asleep in the apartment on August 1 and woke up while she was being attacked.

He faces several sex crime charges

Sainteran faces two counts of rape and sexual abuse by force, as well as charges of rape with an object, aggravated sexual assault, and forcible sodomy, according to DHS.

On August 2, ICE issued a detention order to the Salt Lake County Jail requesting that the defendant not be released and that he be subsequently transferred to immigration custody.

"ICE is asking Salt Lake County authorities not to release this offender and to turn him over to ICE custody so we can deport him," said a DHS spokesperson.