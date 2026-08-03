Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de agosto, 2026

Authorities released the identity of the shooter involved in the shooting that took place last Saturday in southern Idaho at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, which left at least four people dead—including the shooter—and seven wounded.

The Twin Falls Police Department, in the city where the shooting took place, revealed that Chad Williams, a 24-year-old man, was the person who opened fire at the restaurant. Williams committed suicide after carrying out his attack.

"The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Chad Williams. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators are continuing to analyze evidence, conduct interviews, and work to clarify all the circumstances of the case, including the possible motive," city law enforcement officials reported via a statement posted on its Facebook account.

In addition, the Twin Falls Police Department provided an update on the condition of the seven injured: two have already been discharged, three are in stable condition, and the other two are in critical condition.

Jordan Salinas, the hero who prevented a greater bloodbath

In recent hours, more details about the incident have emerged. According to police reports, Williams exchanged gunfire with two men who were passing through the area: an off-duty police officer and a healthcare worker.

The latter has been identified as Jordan Salinas, 35. He told the Idaho Statesman newspaper that he was in the parking lot at the scene of the attack with his girlfriend. When he saw a crowd fleeing the scene quickly, he drew a semi-automatic pistol he was carrying and began firing at Williams, with the aim of deterring or neutralizing him.

Confident in himself, Salinas stated that he felt no fear. "There's a job that needs to be done, and it's up to us to do it," he thought at that moment, as he explained to the newspaper.

Salinas, who was able to see the shooter's face, said he saw Williams "shaken," as he was being shot at by both him and an off-duty police officer who stepped in to stop the attack. The identity of that second "hero"—as both men have been described—has not been revealed.