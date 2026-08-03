Apple defies United Kingdom and refuses to create 'backdoor' in encrypted data

Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de agosto, 2026

Apple filed a new legal challenge on Monday against the U.K. government's attempt to force it to create a "backdoor" that would allow authorities to access its users' encrypted data. The U.S. company confirmed the action to AFP, though it declined to provide further details.

The dispute centers on a British demand that Apple enable a mechanism allowing law enforcement to access, when required, the information that users upload to the cloud. Apple has reiterated its long-standing position: "As we have said many times before, we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services and we never will."

According to a report by the Financial Times, London is no longer demanding access to user data from around the world—a request that caused serious tensions with Washington and which the United Kingdom withdrew in 2025—but only to that of its British citizens. That is the central issue in Apple's new legal challenge.