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Apple defies United Kingdom and refuses to create 'backdoor' in encrypted data

The dispute centers on a British demand that Apple enable a mechanism allowing law enforcement to access, when required, the information that users upload to the cloud.

An Apple store in Tokyo—File photo.

An Apple store in Tokyo—File photo.Norikazu Tateishi—The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP.

Carlos Dominguez
Published by
Carlos Dominguez

Apple filed a new legal challenge on Monday against the U.K. government's attempt to force it to create a "backdoor" that would allow authorities to access its users' encrypted data. The U.S. company confirmed the action to AFP, though it declined to provide further details.

The dispute centers on a British demand that Apple enable a mechanism allowing law enforcement to access, when required, the information that users upload to the cloud. Apple has reiterated its long-standing position: "As we have said many times before, we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services and we never will."

According to a report by the Financial Times, London is no longer demanding access to user data from around the world—a request that caused serious tensions with Washington and which the United Kingdom withdrew in 2025—but only to that of its British citizens. That is the central issue in Apple's new legal challenge.

Privacy vs. security

Apple, like other major tech companies, advocates for end-to-end encryption as a fundamental safeguard to protect users from undue surveillance and hacker attacks. In February 2025, the company even went so far as to stop offering its most advanced encryption feature (Advanced Data Protection) to British users to avoid having to weaken its system.

For their part, law enforcement authorities in several countries argue that full encryption can become a shield for criminals, terrorists, and child pornography networks, even when a legitimate court order exists.

So far, the British government has not responded to requests for comment.

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