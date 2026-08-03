First deaths from Cyclosporiasis outbreak in Michigan: More than 11,000 suspected cases

Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de agosto, 2026

Michigan health authorities confirmed on Monday the first two deaths linked to the cyclosporiasis outbreak, a parasitic infection known to cause severe diarrhea. Both victims had "significant underlying health conditions," according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The outbreak, which has now spread to 41 states, is believed to be linked to contaminated iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms in Mexico. According to the FDA, this product was served at Taco Bell restaurants and was also distributed to stores.

Between May 1 and July 27, at least 6,707 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported nationwide. Michigan is the hardest-hit state: according to reports from The New York Post, local authorities have recorded more than 11,200 suspected cases as of August 3, although not all have been laboratory-confirmed. In addition, as of July 30, 193 people had been hospitalized in the state.