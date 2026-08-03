Washington: Fire rages through the city of Spokane

Published by Israel Duro 3 de agosto, 2026

In a scene that looked like something out of a Hollywood apocalyptic disaster movie, hundreds of cars gricklocked the exits of Spokane (Washington) as three major wildfires ravaged much of the city early Sunday morning.

Thousands of people were heeding the immediate evacuation orders issued on Saturday and throughout Sunday, as the fires continued to flare up and spread both within and around the city.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had warned of "extremely critical fire weather conditions" in the area driven by strong winds and an exceptional drought. Videos posted on social media and by local media on Sunday showed a huge number of homes reduced to ashes, with thick plumes of smoke blanketing the city sky.

"We are still assessing the potential for loss of life"

"Hundreds of homes and structures have been lost. We are still assessing the potential for loss of life," Mayor Lisa Brown said Sunday afternoon during a press conference. "To the people in our region who are suffering right now due to loss or uncertainty, our hearts are with you. We are here for you for the long haul," she added.

"Just driving around looking at the houses is one of the most heartbreaking things I've ever seen in my life," Geoff Beadles, a Spokane resident, told AFP after evacuating with his partner and two dogs.

Weather conditions had improved on Sunday, with winds subsiding. But the fires were still listed as 0% contained.

The governor spoke with Trump, who "understood how serious the situation is"

Sheriff John Nowels said there had been no reports of deaths or injuries so far. But he added that "given the scale of this and what's required to conduct that kind of investigation at active fire scenes, that could change."

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, who had declared a state of emergency, noted that the state is in its fourth consecutive year of drought, and authorities warn that the 2026 fire season is already among the most intense on record.

He said at the press conference that he had spoken with federal officials about receiving resources to respond to the disaster, including President Donald Trump, who understood "how serious the situation is."

"An extraordinary wildfire season"

Washington's Public Lands Commissioner, David Upthegrove, warned that the fire in Spokane was "one of the 15 largest fires across the state of Washington right now."

"This is an extraordinary wildfire season in the Pacific Northwest. It is not a normal season. A confluence of weather and fire conditions across the West is straining our resources and challenging those involved in this response."

The largest fire, named Old Trails, spread into the city after crossing the Spokane River on Saturday afternoon.

"Hundreds and hundreds of cars"

Another resident, Tena Risley, said she saw the flames behind trees near her home and, in the midst of the panic, grabbed her dog and a few belongings. But she got stuck in traffic, as the fires blocked the city's exit routes. "There were probably hundreds and hundreds of cars," she told AFP.

Authorities in Spokane, which has a population of about 230,000, issued the highest-level evacuation alert, "Go Now" for areas in northern Spokane, affecting thousands of people within the city limits, according to the government's evacuation map.

The three active fires in and around the city had burned a total of about 2,200 hectares by Sunday morning, according to CNN. Emergency services set up a shelter for evacuees at the Spokane Convention Center.