ICE seeks over $470,000 in fines against attorney for alleged fraud in asylum applications

Published by Diane Hernández 31 de julio, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking to impose a civil fine of more than $470,000 against an immigration attorney accused of filing allegedly fraudulent asylum applications on behalf of his clients.

According to an official statement released on July 30, the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) office, a division of ICE, issued a Notice of Intent to Fine on July 28 against attorney Suraj Raj Singh, who practices nationwide and primarily represents immigrants of Indian origin in asylum proceedings before immigration courts.

ICE alleges he submitted documents with virtually identical accounts

According to DHS, Singh allegedly supported numerous asylum applications with statements containing language and a narrative that were "identical or nearly identical," including the same facts and details regarding the alleged persecution suffered by the applicants.

The investigation indicates that the notice covers 54 immigration cases, in which the attorney allegedly prepared and filed 118 fraudulent documents.

ICE is seeking to impose the maximum fine allowed by law, which amounts to $470,584.

DHS: Asylum fraud undermines security and immigration system

DHS General Counsel James Percival stated that such practices harm both the immigration system and national security.

"Fraudulent asylum claims threaten the safety of the American people, undermine our immigration system, and delay the removal of dangerous criminal illegal aliens," Percival said.

The official also claimed that the administration of President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin will continue to take action against those who, according to the government, abuse the immigration system.

"ICE is seeking a fine of more than $470,000 from attorney Suraj Raj Singh. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we will hold attorneys like this accountable and put an end to the practice of defrauding and abusing our immigration system," Percival added.