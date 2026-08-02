Washington: Rapid spread of flames forces evacuation of thousands in Spokane

Published by Israel Duro 2 de agosto, 2026

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate the city of Spokane, in the state of Washington, as a result of the rapid spread of flames from a wildfire that was dangerously approaching the town. The Evergreen State is experiencing one of the worst wildfire seasons in its history.

More than 80,900 hectares have burned across the state of Washington for the fourth consecutive year of a record-breaking drought. "Our unprecedented drought and strong winds are creating dangerous conditions across the state," Gov. Bob Ferguson said in a statement, adding that most outdoor and agricultural burning is prohibited through the end of September.

"And we're just entering August"

"This year has been one of the most active in terms of wildfires since records began, and we're just starting August," said Public Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove.

A wildfire known as Old Trails crossed the Spokane River on Saturday afternoon and entered the city, reported the Spokesman-Review. Images of burning homes have flooded social media.

"Get out now"

Authorities issued the highest-level evacuation alert, "Get out now," for large areas of northern Spokane affecting thousands of people within city limits, according to the government's evacuation map. So far, city officials have not reported any injuries.

"From sunset to sunrise, we're going to be in a state of shock," said Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh at a press conference. Emergency services set up a fire evacuation shelter at the Spokane Convention Center.

The NWS has issued a "particularly dangerous" Red Flag Alert

Earlier that same day, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Alert for a "particularly dangerous situation," in which it rated the weather risk as "extreme" across eastern Washington.

The Washington National Guard said on X that it was "rapidly mobilizing units" to assist Spokane.