Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de agosto, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday the expansion of its Northeast Health Care Fraud Strike Force to Philadelphia, in a crackdown targeting fraud against Medicare and Medicaid in home health care services. The move coincides with the filing of charges against 19 individuals for schemes totaling more than $4 million in fraudulent claims.

According to Fox News, the new Strike Force office will be established in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and will combine the resources of the DOJ’s National Fraud Enforcement Division with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for that district. According to the Department, the expansion brings “enhanced federal resources” to a jurisdiction that already has a strong track record in prosecuting this type of crime.

"The collaboration between the Fraud Division and the Eastern District of Pennsylvania will enable law enforcement, in a unique way, to combat criminals who hide behind companies to commit fraud."

The unit will also work alongside the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS-OIG), the FBI, the DEA , and other agencies.

Recent patterns of abuse

Those charged include owners and employees of home care companies, alleged caregivers, and Medicaid beneficiaries.

According to Fox, authorities have identified several patterns of abuse: caregivers who billed for services while they were incarcerated, hospitalized, working other jobs, or traveling abroad; recipients who claimed to need intensive home care while working as carpenters; and claims involving impossible schedules, including shifts of more than 24 hours of care in a single day. In one case, an agency and its owners allegedly logged false clock-in and clock-out records.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced a plea agreement with the last defendant in a previous case that involved 21 individuals and more than $1.7 million in claims.