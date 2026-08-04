Cleveland Sirens become 16th WNBA franchise

WNBA game between the Toronto Tempo and the Minnesota Lynx. July 2026 NurPhoto via AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de agosto, 2026

The wait is finally over. The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced the name of the new franchise that will join the league in 2028: the Cleveland Sirens.

Through a post on X, the WNBA officially revealed the new franchise's name and logo. "Welcome, Cleveland Sirens!" the league wrote.

In April, the WNBA Board of Governors approved the league's expansion with three new franchises located in Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia.

The Cleveland Sirens will join the league in 2028, while the Detroit franchise will join in 2029 and the Philadelphia franchise in 2030.

As a result, the WNBA will have a total of 18 franchises four years from now.